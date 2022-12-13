Rampant Tusker leave opponents staggering in FKF-PL

Champions Tusker over the weekend extended their unbeaten start to the season to four matches as resurgent Nzoia Sugar put up an impressive show against KCB in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Nairobi City Stars, Kenya Police, Posta Rangers and Sofapaka on the other hand were made to wait for their first win of the season by their respective opponents.

Tusker narrowly beat Bidco United by a solitary goal to make it four wins in four matches and are now on 12 points.

Tusker coach Robert Matano has lauded his players for the good start though he maintains that he still expects more.

"We have maintained the same composure and commitment and that is good for the team’s consistency," said Matano, before dismissing the title- favourites tag.

Tusker began their season with 2-1 win over Kakamaga Homeboyz, thumped Nairobi City Stars 4-1 before beating former champions AFC Leopards and Bidco United by a solitary.

The 13-time champions are also the highest scoring side in the league so far having netted eight goals and conceded just two.

Tusker's Ugandan import Deogratious Ojok is the leading goal scorer in the league with three goals.

Nzoia Sugar, under the tutelage of coach Salim Babu, moved joint second on the log with a convincing 2-1 win over title-hopefuls KCB at Kasarani on Sunday.

The sugar millers have seven points same as Kakamega Homeboyz but have an inferior goal difference.

Despite losing 1-0 to Gor Mahia in their season opener, Nzoia put up a spirited fight to draw with Bandari before getting wins against Sofapaka and KCB.

Following round four of matches at the weekend, City Stars, Kenya Police, Posta Rangers and Sofapaka still have to wait to win their first match this season.

City Stars played out to a barren draw against Posta Rangers in Thika on Sunday while Kenya Police, under the tutelage of new coach Francis Baraza, also battled to 0-0 draw against visiting Bandari at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Monday.

Despite winning the Jamhuri Cup 4-3 on post-match penalties against AFC Leopards, Ingwe and Batoto ba Mungu collected a point each since it is the 1-1 draw in regular time which counted for towards the FKF-PL rankings.

Winning the trophy for Sofapaka came with a token of Sh500,000 while Ingwe got Sh300,000.

Leopards technical bench led by Belgian coach Patrick Aussems were left scratch their heads over the team's defensive lapses especially in the second half. They lost to Tusker after conceding in the second half, and let in an equaliser against Sofapaka also in the second half.