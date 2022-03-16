Raila: Why I ditched Man Utd for Arsenal

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has said he was a Manchester United fan before abandoning them for Arsenal.

The ODM party leader, who is currently on a 10-day tour of the United Kingdom, revealed that he only begun supporting Arsenal when legendary coach Arsene Wenger joined the club.

Speaking at Chatham House, Mr Odinga revealed that he ditched Manchester United, without giving dates, one time when its fans were banned by FIFA over violence forcing the club to play in an empty stadium.

He then briefly supported Liverpool before finding love with Arsenal in 1996.

"I started first as a Manchester United fan and it is not until the time when the club's fans had a problem and because of violence that they were banned by FIFA and the club played in an empty stadium for a year. That is when I migrated briefly to Liverpool and then eventually found my way to Arsenal" said Mr Odinga.

"I am an Arsene Wenger Arsenalian and we are the only club to have produced the invincibles," he added.

Wenger joined Arsenal in 1996 becoming the longest-serving and most successful manager in the club's history, leaving the club in 2008 after a 22-year stint.

He joined from Nagoya Grampus in Japan after previously coaching Monaco and Nancy, both in France.

Mr Wenger is currently serving as FIFA 's Chief of Global Football Development.

Asked for his predictions for Wednesday night's Englsih Premier League match between his beloved Arsenal and Liverpool, the former Prime Minister only said his team will score two goals.