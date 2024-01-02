Raila leads fresh calls for Bukhungu to host Afcon matches

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has issued fresh calls asking the government to reconsider including Western and Nyanza in plans to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) football tournament.

Odinga said the two regions are known as football hubs where both players and fans exist in plenty and blamed the government for leaving out the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega and Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu from Afcon hosting plans.

Speaking when he graced the finals of the Governor Fernandes Barasa Cup at Bukhungu stadium on Monday, Odinga asked President William Ruto and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to reconsider their hosting plans and slot Bukhungu and Jomo Kenyatta stadiums in the plans.

“Kakamega has been the home of soccer since pre-independence days. After independence, renowned players like Elijah Lidonde, Joe Kadenge, Jonathan Niva, J.J. Masiga, Noah Wanyama among others emerged from Kakamega and flew the Kenyan flag to international standards and it is not right to deny Kakamega the rights to host Afcon because they it is opposition stronghold,” said Odinga.

“It is still my prayer that President William Ruto and Namwamba review their decisions and complete the construction of the Bukhungu Stadium to international standards so that Afcon can be played in this facility.

"We still have enough time to make necessary decisions and changes," he added.

Odinga said Uganda and Tanzania that won the joint bid with Kenya to co-host the 2027 Afcon matches have each spread the hosting fields equitably.

“In Uganda, they have chosen three venues: Kampala, Lira and Hoima. Tanzania has Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Arusha. Why has Kenya taken football matches to Eldoret that is globally known to be a hub for athletics?

“Eldoret has athletes and athletic fans in millions and that is a fact, but not soccer. This will sabotage the success of the fan base of the show,” he noted.

Kenya announced to host the matches in Nairobi and Eldoret promising to construct a new stadium called Talanta Stadium ahead of the games.

But Odinga argues that the money to be used in constructing a new stadium from the base should, instead, be used to complete and furnish the existing stadiums.

“In the same way the government is planning to commence construction of a new stadium and renovate Nyayo and Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi, Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, let them plan to complete the construction of Bukhungu and renovate Kisumu stadium to international standards so that they host the Afcon,” he reiterated.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa said Bukhungu would be fully complete in the next two years in readiness to host international matches including the Afcon in 2027.

“We are collaborating with the national government with a view to complete Bukhungu so that it can be an alternative to Kipchoge Keino stadium during the Afcon in 2027. We have officially reached out to the national government to grant some of the Afcon matches to Kakamega,” said Barasa.

In the Governor Barasa Cup finals, Young Simba FC emerged the champions after they beat Maroon Commandos with a painful 1-0 during their final match played at Bukhungu Stadium.

An own goal by Ceril Mmayi earned Young Simba FC not only the victory but also Sh2 million cash prize and a trophy.