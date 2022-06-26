Race for promotion to FKF-PL hots up

With six matches to go before the 2021/22 National Super League season ends, the fight to earn promotion to next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League season is shaping out to be a three horse race between leaders APS Bomet, Fortune Sacco and Muhoroni Youth.

On Sunday, Fortune Sacco and Muhoroni Youth heaped pressure on leaders Administration Police Service-Bomet with vital 2-1 and 1-0 wins over Mara Sugar and Silibwet Leons at Awendo and Muhoroni respectively.

APS Bomet leads the log on 66 points after 32 matches and were awarded three points and two goals without kicking a ball after their opponents Dandora Love failed to honour the game.

Dandora had this week written a letter to the FKF Transition Committee withdrawing from the league and have now been relegated to the FKF Division One after missing three matches in a row.

With the 2-0 win over Mara Sugar, Fortune Sacco hit the 60 points mark after 32 games and are a point above Muhoroni Youth, whose lone goal against Silbwet was netted by Collins Michu in the second half and have played a game more.

Forward John Mabia netted a brace for Fortune Sacco in their win over Mara Sugar.

"Our eyes are on the ultimate price which is making it to the top league at the end of the season. There are still a couple of matches remaining and there is no room for relaxation from us. We have to continue fighting,," said Muhoroni Youth coach Paul Nkata.

Fourth and fifth placed Muli Children Family (MCF) and Shabana also secured 1-0 and 3-1 wins against Migori Youth and Kibera Black Stars respectively.

The matches were staged at Thika Stadium and William Ole Ntimama Stadium respectively.

MCF and Shabana are tied on 53 points, but the former has a superior goal difference and have been on the pitch 31 times, one game more than Tore Bobe.

Other two walkovers were witnessed on Sunday in the matches pitting Mombasa Elite and Vihiga United at Mbaraki Sports Ground and Zoo Kericho against SS Assad at Kericho Green Stadium.

Vihiga United and Zoo Kericho didn't show up for the matches With Dandora Love and Zoo Kericho already relegated, only one team will join them in the FKF Division One once the season ends next month.

Sunday Results

Muhoroni Youth 1 Silibwet Leons 0

Zoo fc 0 SS Assad FC 2 (Walkover)

Murang'a Seal 1 Gusii FC 0

Mara Sugar Fc 1 Fortune Sacco 2

Shabana FC 3 Kibera Black Stars 1

Kisumu All Stars 2 Coastal Heroes 3

Naivas 0 Mwatate United FC 0

Mully Children's Family 1-0 Migori Youth 0