Puzzle of broadcast sponsorship deal for Kenyan clubs in top league

Most Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) clubs are in the dark regarding the broadcast deal Football Kenya Federation (FKF) signed on their behalf with Azam Media Limited, even as the Tanzanian pay television begins screening live matches in the top league on Saturday with the “Mashemeji” derby between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

The seven-year broadcast rights deal worth $9.1 million (Sh1.3 billion) was sealed on August 31. As per the agreement, the initial deal is worth $1 million and will increase by $100,000 (Sh14.5 million) every new season.

Initially, live transmission of FKF Premier League matches was scheduled to begin after the September Fifa international break but Azam pushed it since they were not yet ready.

On Friday, FKF-PL club officials interviewed told Nation Sport that while they have received Sh1 million from the federation which is a three-month grant under the deal, they are yet to see or sign the contract.

Last month, FKF invited club officials to Kandanda House via e-mail to discuss and endorse the contract it had signed with the Tanzania pay television.

Gor Mahia vice chairman Francis Wasuna said that even though they have not seen the contract, he doesn’t foresee a situation where they will fail to agree over it. He, however, expressed satisfaction with the separate deal that Gor and AFC Leopards have signed with Azam TV.

Wasuna did not reveal details of the deal, saying the information was to be made public on Thursday, but the announcement was postponed.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola also confirmed that the club was yet to see the contract and questioned why it is shrouded in secrecy.

But Leopards Secretary General Gilbert Andugu told Nation Sport that the club will be receiving $20,000 (Sh2.9 million) monthly from the separate deal.

“We have our own agreement with Azam TV, so this alone is not a deal breaker. As a club, we will benefit more from the separate deal that we have signed with them,” said Wasuna, adding that they are not in a hurry to visit Kandanda House to discuss and endorse the contract the federation signed with the media house.

During the launch of the broadcast deal on August 31 at Boma Hotel in Nairobi, FKF president Nick Mwendwa said that details of the deal, which include how much each club will receive and the sequence of payments will be revealed at a later date. But he promised the clubs a better deal, saying they will earn more money than they had ever done before.

Wasuna said that while the club officials have since met with the federation’s officials, they have not revealed how much that they will be receiving.

Posta Rangers acting chairman Gichuki Njeru said that while they have endorsed the deal, they are yet to visit Kandanda House to have a look at it.

“We do not know (details of the contract), we just endorsed it because we wanted support. Everyone was in a fix and we do not want to be confrontational,” Njeru.

Muranga Seal chairman Robert Macharia maintained his ground that he will not endorse the deal, until he sees and agrees with its terms and is also provided with a copy to keep for further reference.

He said that instead of FKF asking clubs to visit Kandanda House to discuss and endorse the contract, the federation should send it to all clubs.

“I asked for the contract and I have not been given. I’m not going to sign something I do not know about,” said Macharia.

“Why should I go to Kandanda House (to see the contract)? Give me the contract to keep. If we disagree tomorrow, what will be the basis of my reference and argument?” he posed.

Shabana chairman Jared Nivaton and his Kakamega Homeboyz counterpart Cleophas Shimanyula also said that they do not know the details of the broadcast deal.

While vowing not to visit Kandanda House to see the contract, Shimanyula who acknowledged that his team received Sh1 million, said that he lost hope in fighting for clubs and that he will take what he gets rather than bother the federation leadership.

“I got the money and paid my players. When I was fighting Mwendwa, FKF-PL clubs ganged up against me and I was even left out when decisions were being made. Now let them struggle for themselves,” said Shimanyula.

“I’m not even interested in seeing the deal because I can support my team. So long as the money will be coming, however small or big it is, I don’t care to follow up on what the contract entails,” added Shimanyula.

But Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda said they have seen the contract and endorsed it but did not reveal the details, citing privacy.

“It is not all the money we want but it can help us. We must start from somewhere,” said Shikanda.

When contacted, FKF CEO Barry Otieno said FKF’s agreement with Azam has a confidentiality clause, which prohibits both parties from sharing details about the contract due to various reasons, including protecting Azam’s commercial interests.

“We proactively informed clubs about the terms of the contract before signing and formally communicated on email that any club that wishes to peruse the said contract can do so at the FKF offices, at their own convenience. A number of clubs have already gone through the contract and we expect the few that are remaining to do so in the coming days,” Otieno told Nation Sport.

Azam were not available for comment by press time.

According to Ochutsi Munyendo, who is an advocate of the High Court, sport arbitrator and Fifa recognised lawyer, the clubs’ hands are currently tied if the FKF deal with Azam has a non-disclosure agreement.

“The rights now belong to the federation because the contract is between the FKF and Azam. If there is a non-disclosure agreement, they can’t make it (deal) public since that can also attract a suit from Azam. FKF can only allow them to peruse it,” said Munyendo.

“If it is a non-disclosure agreement, then an aggrieved party can seek reprieve as construed/contemplated by the contract itself. The only way now is to raise the issue through internal dispute resolution mechanism at FKF of which the clubs are members,” added Munyendo.

Lawyer Elvis Majani, an advocate of the High Court, said it may just be a back and forth issue since the rights to the league belong to the federation. He said FKF should have exercised goodwill and engaged the clubs before signing the deal.

“FKF is also avoiding being sued by Azam for breach of confidentiality. The train has left the station and it will be too hard to change things now,” said Majani.

In December 2020, Mathare, Ulinzi Stars, Gor Mahia and Zoo Kericho refused to sign the FKF-StarTimes broadcast deal, saying the federation had not had not consulted them. They later signed under pressure from the federation.

In July 2020, FKF signed a five-year Premier League naming rights deal with Nigeria-based betting firm BetKing worth Sh1.2 billion. BetKing also sponsored the FKF Division One League, with each of the 32 teams from Zone A and Zone B guaranteed at least Sh500,000 annual grant from the federation.