Pupil beats the master as Chelsea's Tuchel gets the better of Guardiola

Chelsea's German coach Thomas Tuchel kisses the trophy after winning the Uefa Champions League final match against Manchester City at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kai Havertz was the most expensive purchase of that splurge after his £71 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.
  • Getting the best out of Havertz was one of Tuchel's major tasks and the 21-year-old came good on the biggest stage of all with the only goal three minutes before half-time.
  • Unlike Guardiola, Tuchel did not have a glittering playing career. A series of knee injuries forced him to retire at 25 and take up a job as a waiter, while he began his coaching career in the youth ranks of Stuttgart.

Porto, Portugal

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kipruto, Rionoripo win 'Battle of the Teams' race

  2. Local drivers brace for tough contest at Safari Rally

  3. Anti-doping rules pose hurdles for Athletics Kenya selectors

  4. PRIME The making of Catherine Ndereba: an athlete of rare class

  5. Women’s champ Aiyabei out of Eldoret Marathon

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.