Public participation for draft FKF laws ends today

The deadline for public to submit views on the proposed Football Kenya Federation (FKF) constitution is Thursday.

Thereafter, the FKF Caretaker Committee will call a meeting with clubs both from the top-tier league and lower leagues to peruse and adopt the document. Once adopted, the new constitution will be used during fresh FKF elections.

The Caretaker Committee League and Competitions Committee Chairman Ali Amour Wednesday said that the changes are good for football. He called on FKF branches and league clubs to support them for adoption.

Gor Mahia Chief Executive Officer Ray Oruo praised the amendments, particularly the proposal to increase Women Premier League clubs and limiting the term of the FKF president to two terms. He rallied clubs to pass the amendments.

“Women’s clubs will be equal to those of men and the lower-tier league clubs are also involved. The League and Competition Committee will be structured and not left to the National Executive Committee (NEC) members who influence relegation and promotion which is against Fifa statutes,” said Oruo.

In the current constitution, the FKF president can be re-elected for three terms. This is against the Sports Act and Kenyan constitution where officer holders are limited to two terms in office.

Prior to the public participation, the Caretaker Committee chaired by Justice (Retired) Aaron Ringera engaged in a series of meetings with the representatives from the top -flight league clubs, National Super League, Women Premier League and FKF Division One clubs to get their views on the draft constitution.

The representatives from the clubs were taken through a raft of proposed changes. What stood out is inclusivity and the composition of the NEC, which is the highest decision-making organ in the federation.

In the draft, the NEC will now have the president, vice president, one representative of the FKF Premier League, National Super League, Women’s Premier League, Women’s National Super League ,all elected by the clubs.

There will also be a representative from Kenya Primary School Sports Association, Kenya Secondary School Sports Association and Kenya Colleges and Universities Sports Association. The representatives from nine regions, which is in the current constitution, has been maintained.

All these representatives will be eligible to vote in the NEC and pass or nullify decisions .

Currently, the executive committee has only the president, vice president, representatives from the FKF Premier League, National Super League, one female member, nine regional representatives and two co-opted members.

Another change, which has been welcomed by the clubs, is that a company shall be formed akin to the former Kenya Premier League, which will be in charge of the topflight men’s and women’s leagues and second-tier men’s and women’s leagues.

FKF and its members will then own the league and will agree on issues like clubs’ sponsorship, broadcast rights, and advertisement, among others, in strict conformation with the copyright laws.

Currently, the federation manages the league and can allow or deny a club the chance to broadcast its matches because FKF owns the full rights.