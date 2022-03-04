PSG to 'try everything' to keep Mbappe from clutches of Madrid

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 15, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • 4 - teams level on 22 points at the bottom of the table. Goal difference separates Troyes in 17th from last-placed Bordeaux, with Metz and Saint-Etienne in between.
  • 6 - games PSG have won this season after conceding the opening goal.

Paris, France

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.