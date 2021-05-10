PSG stumble in Ligue 1 title race

PSG forward Neymar reacts during their Ligue 1 match against Stade Rennais

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar reacts during their Ligue 1 match against Stade Rennais at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France on May 9, 2021.


Photo credit: Fred Tanneau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • PSG led at half-time after Neymar converted a controversial penalty award, but they were pegged back in the second half as Serhou Guirassy headed in the equaliser
  • PSG are now three points adrift of Ligue 1 leaders Lille, who know they will be champions for the first time since 2011 by taking four points from their remaining two matches of the season
  • PSG were then reduced to 10 men three minutes from time when Kimpembe's lunge on Jeremy Doku earned the defender a straight red card

Paris

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.