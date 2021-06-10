PSG sign Liverpool star

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (centre) fouls Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (centre) fouls Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba during their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England on January 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Phil Noble | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Wijnaldum, 30, is a free agent with his contract at Anfield expiring at the end of this month, meaning there will be no transfer fee involved
  • Barcelona had been keen to sign the former Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven and Newcastle United player
  • Wijnaldum has spent the last five seasons at Liverpool and was a key player in the side that won the Champions League in 2019 as well as the Premier League title last year

