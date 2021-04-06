Pochettino faces litmus test in Munich

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the Ligue 1 match against Saint-Etienne on January 6, 2021 at Geoffroy Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne.


Photo credit: Philippe Desmazes | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • News of Robert Lewandowski's absence for the quarter-final first leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday has understandably been met with some delight in Paris, especially with Neymar recovering fitness following his latest lay-off
  • In some ways there is more pressure on PSG now than there was for that 1-0 loss to Bayern in Lisbon last August
  • Mbappe has sometimes flattered to deceive and performances have regularly been disappointing, under Tuchel and Pochettino

Paris

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.