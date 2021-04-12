PSG star to miss Bayern clash

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos sits injured

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos sits injured just after scoring the second goal during their Uefa Champions League quarter-final first leg match against Bayern Munich in Munich on April 7, 2021.


Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Marquinhos scored PSG's second goal 28 minutes into their 3-2 win in Munich in the first leg last week but came off moments later with a thigh injury and did not play in Ligue 1 at the weekend
  • Verratti missed the first leg after testing positive for Covid-19 following his return from Italy duty alongside Alessandro Florenzi
  • PSG are hoping to avoid a repeat of what happened against Barcelona in the last round, when they won 4-1 away in the first leg but wobbled in the return at the Parc des Princes


Paris

