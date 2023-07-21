Happening Now: Maandamano live updates: Opposition protests enter day 3

PSG 'keeper Donnarumma 'tied up' in Paris burglary

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma rolls the ball during a training session in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on March 17, 2023, on the eve of their L1 match against Rennes. Donnarumma and his girlfriend were robbed at their Paris home on late July 20, 2023, a source close to the case said, confirming a report by the Actu17 website.

Photo credit: Frankck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A group of "several individuals" broke into Donnarumma's home in the upmarket 8th district of the capital overnight on Thursday-Friday.
  • He was "lightly injured" and "tied up" along with his partner, said the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

Paris

PSG and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was tied up during an armed robbery at his Paris home and was treated in hospital afterwards, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Friday.

A group of "several individuals" broke into Donnarumma's home in the upmarket 8th district of the capital overnight on Thursday-Friday.

Related

He was "lightly injured" and "tied up" along with his partner, said the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

The thieves fled after stealing jewellery, watches and other luxury goods worth an estimated 500,000 euros ($550,000), the source said, confirming a report by the Actu17 website which first reported the break-in.

Donnarumma and his partner raised the alarm at a hotel next to their home.

Several PSG players have been targeted in robberies over the last few years, including Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Angel Di Maria, Dani Alves, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sergio Rico and Mauro Icardi.

Four men were given prison sentences in January and February this year over burglaries at the homes of Marquinhos and Di Maria in 2021.

"PSG has confidence in the justice system to find the culprits as quickly as possible," said a spokesman for PSG in response to the robbery of Donnarumma.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.