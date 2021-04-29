PSG left hoping for another big away day after Man City win in Paris

Referee Felix Brych talks to Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe during the Uefa Champions League first leg semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on April 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After all, PSG have already reached this stage of the competition on the strength of their away performances, beating Barcelona 4-1 at the Camp Nou in the last 16 and defeating Bayern 3-2 in Munich in the quarter-finals, results that enabled them to advance despite failing to beat either side in Paris.
  • It was a similar story in the group stage, when they lost 2-1 at home to Manchester United under Tuchel but triumphed 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Paris, France

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.