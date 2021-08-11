'Just madness': Fans queue before dawn to witness 'Messimania' in Paris

Lionel Messi

"Ultras" supporters hold a banner outside the French football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Parc des Princes stadium, where Argentinian football player Lionel Messi holds a press conference on August 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Bertrand Guay | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Costing 87 euros ($102) for children, 108 euros ($126) for women and 158 euros (185) for men, the cash registers went into overdrive.
  • That was just as well as Messi is reportedly being paid 35 million euros ($41 million) a year by the club's Qatari owners.

Paris, France

