PSG coach Pochettino tests positive for Covid-19 

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the Ligue 1 match against Saint-Etienne on January 6, 2021 at Geoffroy Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne.


Photo credit: Philippe Desmazes | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • His assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino will take charge of the team for Saturday's trip to Angers.

Paris

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for Covid-19, the French champions said Friday, just two weeks after taking up his job.

The 48-year-old Argentine will "respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocols", PSG said on Twitter.

His assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino will take charge of the team for Saturday's trip to Angers.

Three PSG players had already tested positive for the virus in the last week -- Brazilian Rafinha, German player Thilo Kehrer and French youth international Colin Dagba. 

Former Tottenham coach Pochettino has overseen three PSG games so far, notably winning the Champions Trophy in Lens on Wednesday thanks to a 2-1 win over bitter rivals Marseille.

Pochettino took over from Thomas Tuchel and signed a contract until June 30, 2022 with an option for an additional year.

Tuchel was sacked on December 24, reportedly for comments viewed as critical of the Qatari owners despite having led the team to a maiden appearance in the Champions League final last season.

Pochettino also played for PSG from 2001 to 2003.

