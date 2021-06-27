Prosecutors question Maradona's doctor in manslaughter probe

This handout file photo taken on November 11, 2020 and released by the press officer of Diego Armando Maradona shows Argentine football legend Diego Maradona (right) shaking hands with his doctor Leopoldo Luque in Olivos, Buenos Aires province, Argentina. Diego Maradona's doctor was being investigated for involuntary manslaughter on November 29, 2020, four days after the Argentina legend suffered a fatal heart attack, the Argentine news agency Telam reported.

Photo credit: Pool | Diego Maradona Press Office

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • He could on Monday decline to respond to questions and submit a written statement instead.
  • Last week, a lawyer for co-accused nurse Dahiana Madrid, 36, told prosecutors the doctors in charge had "killed Diego."
  • "In the end, there were many warning signs that Maradona was going to die, give or take a day. And none of the doctors did anything to prevent it," attorney Rodolfo Baque said at the time.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

