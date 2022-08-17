Promoted MTG United start two-week training camp

Moving the Goalpost (MTG) United FC have started a two-week residential training camp at Sokoke Secondary school in preparation for their Kenya Women's Premier Football League matches.

MTG Director Dorcas Amakobe said the players will train under two coaches, Fathime Khamisi and Jonathan Washe.

"I believe that our team will do well in the league because we're going to prepare well and aim to finish in the top half of the table," said Amakobe.

Amakobe said that their 12-year dream of playing in the top flight league had bean realised.

The had languished in the National Division One League for over a decade.

They finished third last season to gain the coveted promotion.