Promoted MTG United start two-week training camp

Ukunda Starlets

MTG United FC players celebrating their 5-1 victory against Ukunda Starlets FC in their National Division One Women's Premier League match.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They finished third last season to gain the coveted promotion.
  • MTG coach Khamis said they have lined up friendly matches against Mombasa Olympic Ladies, Progressive Ladies, Coast Starlets and Kilifi Ladies FC.

Moving the Goalpost (MTG) United FC have started a two-week residential training camp at Sokoke Secondary school in preparation for their Kenya Women's Premier Football League matches.

MTG Director Dorcas Amakobe said the players will train under two coaches, Fathime Khamisi and Jonathan Washe.

"I believe that our team will do well in the league because we're going to prepare well and aim to finish in the top half of the table," said Amakobe.

Related

Amakobe said that their 12-year dream of playing in the top flight league had bean realised.

The had languished in the National Division One League for over a decade.

They finished third last season to gain the coveted promotion.

MTG coach Khamis said they have lined up friendly matches against Mombasa Olympic Ladies, Progressive Ladies, Coast Starlets and Kilifi Ladies FC.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.