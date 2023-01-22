Prisons FC coach Patrick Odhiambo fired

Kenyan coach Patrick Odhiambo has parted ways with Tanzania Premier League side Prisons FC barely six months after joining the team, Nation Sport can confirm.

Odhiambo, who joined the team from Biashara United, was shown the door after their 2-1 loss to Ihefu United on Saturday. This was Prisons third consecutive loss of the season.

“His contract came to an end and we could not keep him anymore. We wish him well in the future. We will sit down as a club and agree on who to replace him. Poor results also contributed to his departure,” said the club's General Secretary Ajabu Kifukwe

"For now the team will be under the assistant coach, Shaban Mtupa," added Kifukwe.

Odhiambo's contract expired on January 14, 2023 and talks of an extension broke down.

Last season, Prisons narrowly escaped relegation due to poor results. They are currently 13th on the log with 18 points.