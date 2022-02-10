Pressure piles on Mbungo as KCB welcome Bandari

The second leg of 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League kicks off on Friday when Kenya Police host Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo National Stadium.

This weekend's matches will also see leaders Kakamega Homeboyz visit relegation-threatened Mathare United at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Second-placed Nairobi City Stars, third-placed KCB and Gor Mahia, who are fourth on the log will face Nzoia Sugar, Bandari and bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets respectively.

The toughest match of the weekend will pit KCB against struggling Bandari at Kenya Sports Club Utalii.

Defending champions Tusker, who have blown hot and cold this season, take on Ulinzi Stars in what promises to be an entertaining clash with both sides looking to catch up with top teams on the log.

Winless in the six past matches, Bandari coach Andre Casa Mbungo will be out to end the poor run while KCB are also determined to cut Homeboyz lead at the top to just a point.

The Dockers' poor performance in the recent matches has seen the club drop from the top four to position eight on 25 points from 17 matches. Their last win was on January 4 when they beat Sofapaka 1-0 at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi.

The coastal side will still be missing their key players who are out with injury. Those who are not available for selection include Umaru Kasumba, Dennis Magige, Whyvonne Isuza, Keegan Ndemi and Faraj Ominde.

KCB have won thrice in the last five meetings with Bandari and go into the match as favourites. Last season, the bankers won the first leg 3-0 with the second leg ending in a barren draw.

Bandari’s last victory over the bankers was a 2-1 win in February 2020 at Mbaraki Stadium with William Wadri and Yema Mwana (now with Kakamega Homeboyz) on target while Reagan Otieno replied for the bankers.

Last season, Tusker thrashed Ulinzi Stars 4-1 in the second leg at Nakuru Agricultural Showground to seal the Caf Champions League spot. Tusker also beat Ulinzi Stars in October 2019 and since then the brewers have won twice while one game has ended in a draw.

“We don’t have an upper hand because the stakes that were there last season were different from the situation. Tusker plays as a team and our good record over them won’t count,” said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

He added that the league title is still within their reach since Tusker have a game in hand and only eight points separate them and league leaders Homeboyz.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm)

Friday

Kenya Police v Kariobangi Sharks (Nyayo National Stadium)

Saturday

Bidco United v Talanta (Thika Stadium)

KCB v Bandari (Utalii Grounds)

Mathare United v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani)

Tusker v Ulinzi Stars (Ruaraka Grounds)

Wazito v Sofapaka (Nyayo National Stadium)

Sunday

Gor Mahia v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani)

Nzoia Sugar v Nairobi City Stars (Sudi Stadium)