Pressure piles on Mbungo as KCB welcome Bandari

Bandari coach Andre Cassa Mbungo

Bandari Coach Andre Cassa Mbungo reacts on the touchline during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Tusker FC at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on February 02, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This weekend's matches will also see leaders Kakamega Homeboyz visit relegation-threatened Mathare United at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday
  • The toughest match of the weekend will pit KCB against struggling Bandari at Kenya Sports Club Utalii
  • The Dockers' poor performance in the recent matches has seen the club drop from the top four to position eight on 25 points from 17 matches

The second leg of 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League kicks off on Friday when Kenya Police host Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo National Stadium.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.