Pressure on Poch to deliver with PSG 'galacticos' after Messi arrival

Argentinian football player Lionel Messi poses as he holds-up his number 30 shirt during a press conference at the French football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 11, 2021.

  • PSG quickly emerged as the only obvious destination for Messi after the collapse of his new deal with Barcelona, and the player himself admitted the presence of Pochettino on the bench helped sway him
  • Messi and Neymar, old pals from Barcelona, are delighted to team up again but there is speculation that Mbappe is not happy about having to share even more of the limelight
  • Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma are luxury options in defence and in goal

