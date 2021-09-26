Pressure mounts on Solskjaer as Man Utd stumble again

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (right) reacts after failing to score from the penalty spot during their English Premier League match against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on September 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United must stop the rot on Wednesday and in the context of Europe it could be make or break.
  • "It's a big game, a Champions League night and we know we've started that group badly," said Solskjaer. "We'll be ready."

London

