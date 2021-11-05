Pressure mounts on Kimanzi as KCB hit Wazito

Derrick Otanga

KCB striker Derrick Otanga wheels away in celebration after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Wazito at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Derrick Otanga returned to haunt his former employers with a brace in the match which leaves Wazito winless in six outings this season.
  • The win is KCB's third this season, propelling them to fourth on 11 points.

Pressure is mounting on Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi following their 2-0 loss at the hands of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani on Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.