Pressure mounts on Kimanzi as KCB hit Wazito

Pressure is mounting on Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi following their 2-0 loss at the hands of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani on Friday.

Derrick Otanga returned to haunt his former employers with a brace in the match which leaves Wazito winless in six outings this season.

The win is KCB's third this season, propelling them to fourth on 11 points.

Struggling Wazito, who registered their fourth loss, remain 17th on two points.

Otanga, who was KCB's top scorer last season with 12 goals, needed just five minutes to open the scoring against his former side.

It was his first strike this season where KCB started slowly by failing to register a win in their three opening matches.

James Mazembe could have added a second, and his third goal in KCB's colours, but fired wide on 19 minutes, before Vincent Oburu also missed on the other end on 26 minutes.

Wazito continued with their search for an equaliser before the break but the bankers' defence led by Nashon Alembi, Harun Thomas, Robinson Kamura and Dennis Odhiambo stood tall.

Otanga thought he had scored again after the break but his goal was ruled out for offside.

That was not the case in the 53rd minute as he stretched the bankers lead with an easy finish into the empty net after Henry Onyango squared the ball to him inside Wazito's box.

Kimanzi then rested Eric Otieno and John Kuol for Tyson Otieno and James Kinyanjui, as his opposite number Zedekiah Otieno introduced Mike Oduor and Samuel Mwangi for Simon Munala and Mohammed Kilume respectively.