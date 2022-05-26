President Uhuru lifts Fifa World Cup trophy at State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged local footballers to be inspired by the tour of the World Cup trophy in the country and strive to ensure the national teams soar high one day.

The Head of State said that he hopes Harambee Stars will be playing at the top level the next time the coveted trophy tours Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyata (left) lifts the Fifa World Cup trophy besides retired Brazilian footballer Juliano Belleti at State House, nairobi on May 26, 2022. Photo credit: Pool | PSCU

"It is a moment of honour for Kenya to officially receive the Fifa World Cup trophy today on behalf of the nation," said President Kenyatta.

"To recognise the presence of the World Cup trophy for the fourth time is without a doubt an inspiration to our football fraternity, giving them an objective to achieve greater football success, so that football top prize may one day be added to Kenya's trophy collection."

"It is our earnest prayer that the next time the trophy arrives in Kenya, itwill be held aloft by our Harambee Stars."

President Uhuru Kenyata (left) recives the Fifa World Cup trophy from retired Brazilian footballer Juliano Belleti at State House, nairobi on May 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

He spoke at State House in Nairobi where he received the 18-carat golden trophy, which

is considered the most expensive and significant in modern.

The trophy is on a two-day tour in the country.

It arrived in the country a few minutes past noon accompanied by Brazilian legend Juliano Belleti.

Brazilian football legend Juliano Belleti disembarks from the plane while holding the Fifa World Cup trophy at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on May 26, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

With only a sitting president or a member of a World Cup-winning squad allowed to hold the trophy, it was only the head of State and Belleti who held the trophy at State House.

Belleti, 45, is a World Cup-winning defender who is remembered for scoring Barcelona's winning goal at the 2006 Uefa Champions League final.

Brazilian football legend Juliano Belleti poses for photos with the Fifa World Cup trophy at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on May 26, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed led government officials who included her Tourism and Industrialisation counterparts Najib Balala and Betty Maina respectively in receiving the trophy at JKIA.

Kenya has never graced World Cup and the trophy is coming at a time when the country's football is in quagmire. Fifa has suspended Kenya over government interference.

Government and Coca Cola officials are joined by former Brazili defender Juliano Belleti in a photo session with the Fifa World Cup trophy at JKIA on May 26, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group