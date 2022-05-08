President Uhuru gives Sh24m to Gor, AFC

Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia will be smiling all the way to the bank after President Uhuru Kenyatta gave out Sh12 million to each of the two clubs to cater for their expenses in the remaining five matches.

Azimio La Kenya One presidential Candidate Raila Odinga made the announcement on Sunday evening while addressing thousands of ecstatic K’Ogalo and Ingwe fans outside the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

President Kenyatta and Odinga had led other leaders in watching the Mashemeji Derby between the two archrivals which ended in a 1-1 draw.

“We have agreed to bring professional coaches who can help nurture our talents here in Kenya so that we can produce good players like Victor Wanyama who played for Tottenham Hotspurs,"

"Today we have spoken to the President and he has donated to Gor and AFC Leopards each Sh2 million for the players. To the clubs, he has donated Sh10 million to each club to help them finish the league. However, in future our clubs have to engage in income generating activities,” said Odinga, who was flanked by former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

While the president arrived in the second half of the game, Odinga arrived moments after the game had started and it was Sports CS Amina Mohammed and club officials led by Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier and his Leoaprds counterpart Dan Shikanda who were introduced to the players and the technical bench before the match kicked off.

After the game, President Kenyatta engaged Shikanda and Rachier in a chat on the issues affecting the club for a while in the VIP section of the dias and even took photos with them.