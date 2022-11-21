President Biya rallies ‘Indomitable Lions’ ahead of opener

in Yaounde

Veteran Cameroon President Paul Biya has urged the country’s national football team to exhibit commitment and determination as they prepare to launch their World Cup later this week.

In a letter to the “Indomitable Lions” captain three days to their first game against Switzerland on Thursday, Biya, who is often referred to as the “Number One Footballer” in the football-obsessed nation, says the team has in the past written the most beautiful pages of African and world football playing against formidable opponents.

The leader says the team’s qualification for the 32-nation tournament is testimony of the “exceptional qualities” of the Indomitable Lions, calling on Aboubakar Vincent and teammates to keep the spirit and ensure the country’s flag remains flying.

“As you prepare to take to the pitch, I wish to extend to you my hearty encouragement…give your best to exhibit fighting spirit, commitment, determination and discipline in order to raise the flag of the Cameroon ever higher” President Biya wrote in the letter read over state radio yesterday.

The five-time African champions who are at their eighth participation at the global tournament will begin their campaign on Thursday against Switzerland in their Group G opener.

Coach Rigobert Song’s charges held a first training session yesterday afternoon at the Al Sailiya training complex. In a press conference that followed the training session, former Harambee Stars” coach Sebastien Migne, assistant coach of the “Indomitable Lions” told reporters that the team will play their first match at the competition with same spirit they played their last qualification match against Algeria at Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida in March this year.

Attacker, Karl Toko Ekambi’s 124th minute goal qualified the team for the Qatar tournament via away goal rule, yet one of the most reliable defence players of the team, Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui who gave the final pass before the goal by Ekambi that qualified the team for Qatar 2022 has been left out

Both Cameroon and Switzerland are seeking to go pass the quarter-final stage – the best performance both sides have ever recorded in the tournament.