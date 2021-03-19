Posta sink relegation-threatened Mathare at Kasarani

Posta Rangers striker Francis Nambute (right) tussles for the ball with Mathare United's Lennox Ogutu during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The second goal was however fiercely contested by Mathare United players, who were claiming the ball didn't cross the line.

Posta Rangers continued their resurgence under new coach Stanley Okumbi in the Football Kenya Premier League after edging out relegation-threatened Mathare United 2-0 at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Annex on Friday.

