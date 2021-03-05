Posta, Sharks draw a blank at Kasarani

Struggling Posta Rangers Friday put up a spirited fight to hold hosts Kariobangi Sharks to a barren draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Moi International Sports Complex,Kasarani in Nairobi.

Even though the draw had no impact on Posta's position on the table, since they remained 14th with 11 points, it brought to a halt their four-match losing streak.

Sharks also remained fifth with 25 points, with an inferior goal difference compared to Bandari and AFC Leopards, all whom they have tied on points.

"Considering that Sharks is a good team, It was a great performance from my players. They have been scoring goals and we really worked hard tactically. The plan was to close them down because they are very ruthless if they get chances and it worked out," said Posta coach Stanley Okumbi.

Sharks coach William Muluya admitted that the mailmen gave them a run for their money.

"It is a barren draw against a very organised side, so I am very grateful for that one point. It is not easy to play against a team which is nine places below you and as you saw, it was very hard even to get an opportunity to score," he said.

Jackson Dwang could have given the visitors the lead in the 28th minute, but he directed his close-range shot into the waiting hands of Sharks goalkeeper Brandon Obiero.

Sharks' best chance of the half arrived in the 36th minute when they were awarded a free-kick near the box, but Patilah Omoto sent his powerful strike wide.

With the mailmen continuing to dominated the exchange, coach Muluya moved to improve things on his side by introducing Douglas Mokaya and Julius Masaba for Bonface Onyango and Ibrahim Kitawi respectively in the 38th minute. Sharks returned stronger in the second-half, threatening early with early attempts, which Posta's steel defense led by Michael Apudo dealt with the threat.

In the 63rd minute, the impressive James Mazembe outpaced his marker on the left flank, but his cross in the face of the visitor's goal went begging as Masaba delayed in his runs.

There after, it became a Posta affair, with coach Okumbi throwing in Amos Kigadi, Benard Ondiek and Josephat Lopanga for Francis Nambute, Joshua Nyatini and Alex Luganji respectively.