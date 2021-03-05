Posta, Sharks draw a blank at Kasarani

Kariobangi Sharks' Peter Lwasa (left) shields the ball away from Posta Rangers defender Micheal Apudo during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Even though the draw had no impact on Posta's position on the table, since they remained 14th with 11 points, it brought to a halt their four-match losing streak.
  • Sharks also remained fifth with 25 points, with an inferior goal difference compared to Bandari and AFC Leopards, all whom they have tied on points.

Struggling Posta Rangers Friday put up a spirited fight to hold hosts Kariobangi Sharks to a barren draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Moi International Sports Complex,Kasarani in Nairobi.

