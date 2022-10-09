Posta Rangers down Gor Mahia at Camp Toyoyo

Nineteen-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia Sunday fell 1-0 to fellow Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Posta Rangers in a friendly match at Camp Toyoyo Grounds in Nairobi's Jericho estate.

Eliud Lokuwam netted for the mailmen in the 50th minute, firing the ball home after being picked out by teammate Francis Nambute inside the crowded K’Ogalo defence.

On Saturday, Gor Mahia beat FC Talanta 3-0 in another friendly at the same venue.

However, Irish coach Johnathan McKinstry fielded a completely different squad against Rangers as players who featured in the win over FC Talanta were all relegated to the bench.

“We created a lot of chances but lacked the finishing touch. It was a squad composed of both senior and young players and they did well even in all departments despite the lost,” said Johnathan McKinstry.

The 37-year-old tactician was also full of praise for his youngsters recently promoted to the senior team.

“They have shown massive talent and are hungry to impress. When the league kicks off some of these young boys will surprise many. I believe in talent growth and have seen their capabilities and can attest they are good players,” added McKinstry.

Gor will face Nairobi City Stars in another pre-season friendly match next Sunday.

Posta Rangers assistant coach Collins ‘Korea’ Omondi was elated with the win, but noted areas they need to improve on.