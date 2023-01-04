Posta Rangers down Bandari in Mombasa

Visiting Posta Rangers FC Wednesday came from behind to beat Bandari FC 3-1 in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa

William Wadri gave the home team the lead, but Brian Marita levelled for Posta Rangers before Vincent Wasambo added another to give the visitors a 2-1 lead at half time.

In the second half, Sudanese Jackson Dwang made sure his team secured three points after scoring the third goal.

The game started at a fast pace with Bandari raiding their opponents territory and in the 12th minute Abdalla Hassan sent a fine cross which was wasted by Wadri.

However two minutes later, Wadri made amends when he scored from a penalty awarded when Hassan was fouled inside the box.

The visitors were on level terms in the 20th minute when Marita netted from a fine cross by Caleb Alilo.

Rangers continued to pile the pressure and deservedly got their second goal through Wasambo.

They however had to wait until the 90th minute to get their third goal when Dwang collected a through pass from Crispinus Onyango to blast the ball past the helpless Bandari goalkeeper Michael Wanyika.

Bandari FC coach Anthony Kimani said they did not play the way they planned to with strikers having again failed to utilise many scoring chances created.

"We're going to train tomorrow to rectify our mistakes for us to play better against Tusker on Sunday," said Kimani.

His Posta Rangers counterpart John Kamau said he was impressed with the result.