Posta hammer Vihiga Bullets, Nzoia and Sofapaka fire blanks

Posta Rangers bounced back from their opening day loss with a resounding 4-0 win over newcomers Vihiga Bullets on Friday in the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) at Thika Stadium.

In the other match, Sofapaka were held to a barren draw by Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

At Thika Stadium, new signings Chrispinus Onyango and Caleb Olilo, Eliud Lokuwam and Victor Ndinya scored a goal apiece for Posta in a match that the hosts dominated throughout.

The huge victory was a sweet way for the mailmen to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks in their season opener three weeks ago.

For Vihiga, their wait for a first top flight league win continues as they battled to a barren draw with Bidco United in their opening match of the new campaign.

Posta coach Stanley Okumbi showed intent when he named new signings David "Cheche" Ochieng, Vincent Wasambo, Chrispinus Onyango, Caleb Olilo and Brian Marita in his starting lineup.

And the mailmen ruled the first half, with Lokuwam missing an open chance to break the deadlock on 11 minutes when he failed to beat goalkeeper Bernard Otieno on a one-on-one situation after Olilo squared the ball to him from the left.

Lucas Weitere squandered Vihiga's best chance of the game against the run of play when he failed to to connect to Michael Isabwa's dangerous cross from the left.

Onyango - who joined Posta from Tusker - ensured the newbies paid heavenly for that wasted opportunity when he found the back of the net at the half hour mark with a close range drive following a goal-mouth melee.

Lokuwam doubled Posta's lead with a powerful shot two minutes later after goalkeeper Otieno punched Olilo's drive into his path.

Vihiga attempted to reduce the deficit from two successive corner-kicks in the closing minutes of the first half but Posta's defence stood tall.

The visitors are the one who threatened first after the restart, with Posta's defence again standing tall to block Isabwa and Patrick Onganya's successive attempts.

Onganya made way for Martin Okumu on 56 minutes - the first change of the match. Posta responded almost immediately by bringing in Steiner Musasia and Victor Ndinya for Wasambo and Onyango respectively.