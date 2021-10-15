Posta hammer Vihiga Bullets, Nzoia and Sofapaka fire blanks

Posta Rangers forward Eliud Lokuwam celebrates his goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on October 15, 2021 at Thika Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno  &  Esther Nyandoro

What you need to know:

  • In the other match, Sofapaka were held to a barren draw by Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.
  • At Thika Stadium, new signings Chrispinus Onyango and Caleb Olilo, Eliud Lokuwam and Victor Ndinya scored a goal apiece for Posta in a match that the hosts dominated throughout. 

Posta Rangers bounced back from their opening day loss with a resounding 4-0 win over newcomers Vihiga Bullets on Friday in the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) at Thika Stadium.

