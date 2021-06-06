Portugal's new wave of talent waiting in the wings behind Ronaldo

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo holds his captain armband moments before he threw it to the ground during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group A match against Serbia at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, on March 27, 2021. - Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain's armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying.

Photo credit: Pedja Milosavljevic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva are part of a new wave of attack-minded players who will be pushing for the Portuguese to become the second nation to retain the European Championship
  • Another of Portugal's Premier League stars Diogo Jota has recovered from injury just in time to take part in the Euro and played in Friday's goalless draw with Spain
  • Andre Silva meanwhile comes into the tournament off the back of his best ever season that put him in some exalted company in the goalscoring charts


