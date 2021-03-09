Porto knock Juventus out of Champions League

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts in pain after being tackled during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Juventus Turin against FC Porto on March 9, 2021 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.
 

Photo credit: Marco Bertorello | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Porto had the best chance of the first 15 minutes in extra time with Szczesny blocking a Moussa Marega header. 
  • But Oliviera won a free-kick and fired in low to beat Szczesny on 115 minutes amid wild celebrations from the Portuguese bench.
  • Two minutes later Rabiot headed Juventus back into contention but the hosts could not snatch another goal as their European adventure ended prematurely once more.

Turin

