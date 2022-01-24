Breaking News: Mutinous soldiers arrest Burkina Faso president: security sources

Pope Francis gives Lionel Messi signed shirt

Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts during their French L1 match against Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 23, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Francis -- a huge fan of the Buenos Aires team, San Lorenzo -- first met Messi in 2013, shortly after being elected pope.
  • The pontiff shared memories last year of playing football as a child in the streets with makeshift balls, which he said sufficed to bring him and his childhood friends pleasure.

Vatican City, Holy See 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.