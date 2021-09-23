Police spruce up lethal attack

Last season's National Super League (NSL) Golden Boot winner, Cornelius Juma has joined newly promoted Kenya Police FC.

Juma, who netted 16 goals in the 2020/21 season, was unveiled Friday during a celebration function held in Nairobi’s South B area.

The 25-year-old striker, who turned out for Mwatate United in the second tier league will now play alongside Samuel Ndung’u who finished second in the Golden Boot race with 15 goals.

Also in the Police's attack is Clinton Kinanga who scored seven goals despite battling injuries throughout the season.

“I’m happy Police has signed me and I’m here to help them achieve their dreams,” said Juma.

During the promotion celebrations held in Nairobi and attended by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, NSL sponsors Betika through George Mburu awarded each player Sh20,000 while Mutyambai, Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji and the team's administration gave Sh250,000 in total.

Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service, Edward Mbugua challenged the players to perform well and attract more support for the team.

“Players who are not our employees will be rewarded with job opportunities for their hard work and employees will be motivated at individual levels,” said Mbugua who also urged the team to finish the league in a respectful position to lure more sponsors.