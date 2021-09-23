Police spruce up lethal attack

Mwatate United striker Cornelius Juma

Mwatate United striker Cornelius Juma poses with the National Super League Golden Boot trophy during the NSL awards gala at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on September 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Juma, who netted 16 goals in the 2020/21 season, was unveiled Friday during a celebration function held in Nairobi’s South B area
  • The 25-year-old striker, who turned out for Mwatate United in the second tier league will now play alongside Samuel Ndung’u who finished second in the Golden Boot race with 15 goals
  • Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service, Edward Mbugua challenged the players to perform well and attract more support for the team


Last season's National Super League (NSL) Golden Boot winner, Cornelius Juma has joined newly promoted Kenya Police FC.

