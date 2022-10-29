Police rally hold Tusker at Nyayo, Leopards struggle against Posta

Champions Tusker on Saturday gave away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Kenya Police in a tightly contested friendly match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

In other friendly matches involving Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides, AFC Leopards played out to 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers at Camp Toyoyo, in Jericho, Nairobi.

Ulinzi Stars on the other hand laboured to a barren draw in a game dominated by their opponents, Kariobangi Sharks at the Ulinzi Stars Complex in Lang’ata.

At Nyayo, new recruit Boniface Onyango who joined the brewers from Kariobangi Sharks, opened the scoring with a sumptuous free-kick midway through the opening half.

Midfielder Shapan Oyugi, also a former Sharks player, added the second goal early in the second half.

Kenya Police pulled back a goal via Kenya international Duke Abuya in the 72nd minute before former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava headed home from Abuya’s delivery inside the box to draw the two sides level.

“This was a friendly match and I made changes in the second half to give every player a chance to feature. Those who played in the first half did well and we got what we wanted. In the second we were a bit down. However, I already have my first 11 for the new season and will continue working on our areas of concern,” said Matano after the game.

His opposite number Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo however said change of formation from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3 worked to his advantage since a number of his key players who turn out as offensive midfielders are nursing injuries.