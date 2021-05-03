Police probe Man Utd fans protest after officer injured

Supporters protest against Manchester United's owners, outside English Premier League club Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England on May 2, 2021, ahead of their English Premier League fixture against Liverpool. Manchester United were one of six Premier League teams to sign up to the breakaway European Super League tournament. But just 48 hours later the Super League collapsed as United and the rest of the English clubs pulled out.

Oli SCARFF

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United and Liverpool were reportedly two of the leading drivers behind the project that sought to guarantee top level European football for 15 founder members every season without the need to qualify on the pitch.
  • In a rare public statement, United co-chairman Joel Glazer apologised to fans last month for signing up to the ESL.
  • "You made very clear your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We got it wrong, and we want to show that we can put things right," he said.

Manchester

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Man City star abused online after social media boycott

  2. Solskjaer says Man Utd fans' protest went 'too far'

  3. Swiss court removes prosecutor investigating Infantino

  4. Promote Kenya Prisons volleyball players, Matiang'i told

  5. Kenyans attain Olympic qualification times

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.