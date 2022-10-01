Police outgun City Stars top win Elite Pre-Season Cup

Kenya Police on Saturday edged out Nairobi City Stars 2-0 to win the Elite Pre-Season Cup at Nyayo National Stadium.

The win against ‘Simba wa Nairobi’ saw the law enforcers take home Sh1 million and a trophy as the curtain fell on the two-week tournament.

The group and semi-final matches had been squared out at MISC Kasarani Annex.

Forward David Simiyu and midfielder Marvin Nabwire netted the two goals in the 62nd and 73rd minutes respectively to ensure Police emerge the champions.

“I’m happy with how my players played, possessed the ball and the level of discipline. It was a good game and every player today gave out their best making the game to have looked very easy despite earlier expecting a tough opposition from City Stars,” said Kenya Police coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo.

His opposite number Nicholas Muyoti said inexperience cost his team in the game but said the tournament had given him a good platform to assess his new recruits.

“Police had a good game and I congratulate them. Most of my players are young and lacked the much needed experience. That is why they were outplayed. Our aim in this tournament was not to win but to assess our players,” said Muyoti.

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa, his Deputy Doris Petra, Sofapaka chairman Elly Kalekwa and Kenya Police chairman Nyale Munga awarded the trophy to the champions.

Kariobangi Sharks, Bidco United, Sofapaka, Muli Children Family, Sofapaka, Rainbow FC and Ulinzi Stars also graced the tournament.

Police had the first attempt at goal in the first quarter of the game after a good combination between Duke Abuya and Marvin Nabwire in midfield. Abuya picked out David Simiyu whose ferocious shot narrowly missed the target for a goal kick.

With Police dictating terms in midfield, City’s Stars coach Muyoti tactically made an early substitution in the 25th minute as Newton Ochieng’ paved way for the more experienced Anthony ‘Muki’ Kimani to neutralise the law enforcers dominance.

Custodian Job Ochieng’ rescued Police after Mohamed Bajeber capitalised on a defensive blunder but could not score on 32 minutes.

City Stars keeper Steven Njuge fouled Francis Kahata inside the box on 37 minutes, but Abuya could only hit the crossbar from 12 yards.

The tie was evenly contested in the first 15 minutes of the second half before Simiyu broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute to put the law enforcers ahead.

he former KCB forward benefited from a long pass in the midfield by Abuya and raced past Calvins Masawa to beat Njuge in goal.

Nabwire made it 2-0 with a thunderbolt from the edge of the box on 73 minutes.