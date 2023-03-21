Police officer wins Sh11m SportPesa jackpot

A police officer has bagged an Sh11 million bonus payout courtesy of SportPesa.

Nicholas Kiplangat earned the cash for correctly predicting the outcome of 16 football matches out of the 17 available on SportPesa Mega Jackpot.

Had the Kayole-based Police officer correctly predicted all 17 matches, he'd have earned a whooping Sh291 million from the giant betting firm.

But the 36-year-old missed out on the correct prediction of the English Championship match pitting Rotherham against Cardiff, a contest in which the latter triumphed.

"I am happy that I have won Sh11 million but I am also wishing that I had won the entire amount. I cannot believe that it is only one match that made me miss out on the Sh291 million which would have made me so well-off financially to invest in several projects," said the punter.

He explained of his plans to build modest rental houses on his current land asset with part of the winnings.

Since nobody claimed the SportPesa Mega Jackpot last weekend, the winning amount has now increased to Sh292 million, with effect from March 25, 2023.