Police maintain top spot in NSL

Police FC bagged maximum points to stay at the summit of National Super League without kicking a ball after Mount Kenya issued a walkover in their league match on Sunday.

The match was supposed to be played at Camp Toyoyo, but ironically Mount Kenya (formerly Nakumatt) failed to show up due to financial constraints.

The team now sits at the top of the second tier league on 18 points, one above second placed Fortune Sacco, who thrashed Siliibwet 4-0 at Kianyaga stadium in Kirinyaga.

"We are determined to continue fighting and get promotion to the top league. To achieve this we have to win our home matches and that was possible today. My players deserve this huge win," said Fortune Sacco coach Peter Muriithi.

Robert Mutia and Dennis Kariuki scored in the first half, while second half substitutes Elias Mugai and Jacob Wangui got a goal each after the breather to ensure the home side retain second position on the log.

At Ruaraka stadium in Nairobi, Talanta FC beat former Kenyan Premier League side Kisumu All Stars to climb to the third position in the league.

Talanta have amassed 16 points, while All Stars are sixth on 13 points after seven rounds of matches.

At Gusii Stadium former giants Shabana FC outwitted bottom place Murang'a Seal 3-1 to move to fifth position on the table on 15 points.

Murang'a Seal, who are yet to win any match this season, took the lead in early stages of the game, but Kevin Nyabuto levelled for Shabana before half time. Bryan Messi added the second, while Enock Momanyi stretched Shabana's lead late in the game.