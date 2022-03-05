Police hold Tusker at Ruaraka

Kenya Police forward Cliffton Miheso (left) vies with Tusker midfielder Clyde Senaji

Kenya Police forward Cliffton Miheso (left) vies with Tusker midfielder Clyde Senaji during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on March 05, 2022. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo  &  Victor Otieno

What you need to know:

  • The Brewers rallied from behind to get the vital point through midfielder Shaphan Oyugi's 20th minute strike
  • At Thika Stadium in Kiambu, hosts Bidco United shocked title hopefuls Nairobi City Stars to a 2-0 defeat in a match where both sides were reduced to 10 men
  • At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, record champions Gor Mahia made a bright return to the venue with a 2-1 victory over Ulinzi Stars

Defending champions Tusker on Saturday settled for a 1-1 draw with Kenya Police in a tough Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

