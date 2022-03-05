Police hold Tusker at Ruaraka

Defending champions Tusker on Saturday settled for a 1-1 draw with Kenya Police in a tough Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

The Brewers rallied from behind to get the vital point through midfielder Shaphan Oyugi's 20th minute strike.

The goal canceled out Harun Shakava’s fourth minute strike for Police who are without a win in six straight matches. Tusker are third on the log with 34 points while Police are 13th with 23 points.

“We have played well against Tusker and even gifted them an easy goal, a situation we could have avoided. It would have been very difficult if we had lost the game. If we replicate this performance against KCB (in our next match), then I'm optimistic we shall get a win," said Police coach John “Bobby” Ogolla.

Tusker’s coach Robert Matano said: "It was a tough game because they came very prepared and outclassed us. As the defending champions, I'm not bothered or focused on the result they (leaders Kakamega Homeboyz) are getting. The league is not yet over and we are playing to defend our title.”

At Thika Stadium in Kiambu, hosts Bidco United shocked title hopefuls Nairobi City Stars to a 2-0 defeat in a match where both sides were reduced to 10 men.

Midfielder Jacob Onyango put Bidco ahead in 54th minute, before Peter Nzuki scored the host's second goal in the 76th.

Ezekiel Odera (City Stars) and Geoffrey Gitau (Bidco) were the two players who were sent off following a scuffle in the second half. City Stars’ striker Nicholas Kipkirui failed to convert from the spot.

City Stars are second in the 18-team league with 35 points, eight behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz who earlier thumped Posta Rangers 3-1 at the same venue.

Bidco are 14th with 23 points.

At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, record champions Gor Mahia made a bright return to the venue with a 2-1 victory over Ulinzi Stars.

Striker Samuel Onyango and George “Blackberry” Odhiambo first-half goals is all Gor needed to bag their ninth victory of the season. Defender Brian Birgen netted Ulinzi’s consolation goal on 61 minutes.

The win saw K'Ogalo, who have a game in hand climb to fourth on the log with 34 points. Ulinzi drop to 12th with 25 points.

In the other match of the day, KCB and Sofapaka battled to a barren draw at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. KCB are sixth with 32 points, while Sofapaka are 11th on 25 points.

Saturday results

Posta Rangers 1 Kakamega Homeboyz 3

Bidco United 2 Nairobi City Stars 0

Gor Mahia 2 Ulinzi Stars 1

KCB 0 Sofapaka 0

Mathare United 0 Nzoia Sugar 3

Tusker 1 Kenya Police 1

Sunday fixtures

Vihiga Bullets v Talanta Bukhungu Stadium 3pm