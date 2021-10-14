Ambitious Police FC nab big Kenya internationals

Newly promoted Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kenya Police FC have considerably bolstered their ranks to reveal their intentions at this level.

Police, coached by legendary former Kenya defender John “Bobby”Ogolla, have signed Kenya internationals, forward Clifton Miheso, goal-getter John Mark Makwatta, defender Musa Mohammed and midfielder Duncan Otieno on a one-year contract each.

The decidedly ambitious Police have also acquired the services of midfielder Lesley Otieno from Vihiga United on a two-year deal, last season’s National Super League top scorer Cornelius Juma from Mwatate United, APS Bomet FC keeper Bonphas Munyasa, who emerged last year’s NSL Golden Glove winner and promising 19-year-old goalkeeper Gideon Ogweno from Migori Youth.

Speedy winger Miheso parted ways with Gor Mahia in early August over financial issues while deadly striker Makwatta left Zambian champions Zesco United FC in July, barely a year and six month after he joined the Ndola-based outfit from AFC Leopards.

The Kenyan Premier League returnees, who face Nairobi City Stars on Saturday in their second league match, are also pursing Gor Mahia captain Haron Shakava.

Shakava, currently with the record Kenyan champions in Egypt for their CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Ahly Morowe of Sudan set for Friday, has confirmed having talks with the law enforcers.

Police FC Chief Executive Officer, Chris M’mbwanga confirmed that the defender had agreed in principle to link up with them.

Interestingly, this will not be Miheso’s first stint at Police, as he played for them in 2019 after parting ways with Portuguese lower-tier side Olimpico Montidjo.

“Kenya Police is a very organised team with one of the best technical bench that has been reinforced by the arrival in July of Bobby Ogolla as the head coach,” said the highly rated left-footed winger.

Kenya Police gained promotion to the FKF-PL in September after beating Vihiga United 2-1 on aggregate in the play-offs.