Ambitious Police FC nab big Kenya internationals

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ambitious Police play their second FKF Premier League match on Saturday against Nairobi City Stars  
  • Fully blooded Harambee Star players, speedy Miheso,  hitman Makwatta, Musa and Otieno signed by Police FC for a year

Newly promoted Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kenya Police FC have considerably bolstered their ranks to reveal their intentions at this level.

