Police seek crucial away win in promotion play-off

Kenya Police forward Erick Kipkurui (left) vies with Mwatate United defender Nogol Mohammed during their National Super League at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on August 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The match will kick off at 3pm with the reverse fixture slated for September 19 at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi
  • Vihiga finished 16th on Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table, with Police finishing third in the National Super League (NSL) to qualify for the two-leg play-off
  • This will be the second time Vihiga will be featuring in the play-off in the last two seasons

Kenya Police coach John “Bobby” Ogolla is not losing sleep ahead of promotion/relegation play-off first leg match against Vihiga United at Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday.

