Police seek crucial away win in promotion play-off

Kenya Police coach John “Bobby” Ogolla is not losing sleep ahead of promotion/relegation play-off first leg match against Vihiga United at Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday.

The match will kick off at 3pm with the reverse fixture slated for September 19 at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

“We want to play top league and I expect my players to approach the play-off with all the seriousness it deserves. The Premier League is what every player dreams about and we are ready for the challenge,” said Ogolla.

Vihiga finished 16th on Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table, with Police finishing third in the National Super League (NSL) to qualify for the two-leg play-off.

The aggregate winner will feature in the 2021/2022 FKF-PL season set to kick off on September 25.

FC Talanta and Vihiga Bullets have already been promoted to topflight league after securing two automatic slots, with Zoo Kericho and Western Stima dropping to the NSL.

This will be the second time Vihiga will be featuring in the play-off in the last two seasons.

The Vihiga based team will be fighting to retain their place in the top tier, after beating Kisumu All Stars in the 2019/20 season through penalties to earn promotion to the top league. They were returning to the top tier after two years in the cold.

“It is not going to be easy, facing a NSL side because most lower leagues have strengthened their squads by recruiting former Premier League players,” said Vihiga captain Patrick Okullo who predicted a tough encounter on Sunday.

“We remain focused as we plan to go all out and retain our place in the top league,” he added.