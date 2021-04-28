Police arrest over 100 football fans for flouting curfew in Kitale

Some of the football fans who were arrested on April 27, 2021 at the Kitale Police Station open cells.

Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group
By  Gerald Bwisa

  • The fans were arrested at several video show centres at Shanty slums in the outskirts of Kitale town during curfew hours where movement is restricted.
  • Trans Nzoia county Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng told Nation Sport that the fans were arrested by police officers who were patrolling at night.

Police in Kitale,Trans Nzoia County on Tuesday night arrested 106 football fans for contravening Covid-19 containment measures.

