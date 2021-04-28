Police arrest over 100 football fans for flouting curfew in Kitale

Police in Kitale,Trans Nzoia County on Tuesday night arrested 106 football fans for contravening Covid-19 containment measures.

The fans were arrested while watching the Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg match between Spanish giants Real Madrid and English Premier League side Chelsea.

The match, which kicked off at 10pm EAT, ended in a 1-1 stalemate. The second leg of the tie will be played next Wednesday in London.

The fans were arrested at several video show centres at Shanty slums in the outskirts of Kitale town during curfew hours where movement is restricted.

Trans Nzoia county Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng told Nation Sport that the fans were arrested by police officers who were patrolling at night.

"We are processing charges in order to arraign them before court for contravening Covid-19 containment measures," said Ochieng.

He further said that they will keep on with the surveillance to ensure residents who don't follow the measures are brought to book.