Poison crowned champions of inaugural BetNare Seven-a-Side tournament

Poison are the campions of the the inaugural BetNare Seven-a-Side football tournament. Poison beat Akiba 2-1 to lift the trophy on Sunday at Kongoni grounds in South C, Nairobi.

The tournament, which also marked the launch of the betting company BetNare's Corporate Social Responsibility activities, saw Wilson hammer South C 3-0 in the girls category to emerge champions. The winners received cash awards and trophies.

To reach the finals, Poison had beaten Saad 8-7 on post-match penalties after a barren draw, Akiba thrashed Jua Kali 6-1 in a one-sided contest.

Langata Constituency MP Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang'o, who attended the tournament finals, promised to use his position to empower the youth in his constituency through sports, culture and arts.

"I thank BetNare for coming to sponsor this competition. I also appreciate the fact that they have decided to launch their betting company's CSR activities with a football event in my constituency. I promise to work with BetNare and other corporates to help nurture youth talent and get our young boys and girls out of the streets, away from drugs and other social vices," the MP said.

BetNare representative Terence Mutongerwa said the betting company will go all out to work with the youth in developing sporting talent and achieving their goals.