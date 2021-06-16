Pogba plays down Ruediger 'bite' at Euro 2020

Germany's defender Antonio Ruediger (right) helps France's midfielder Paul Pogba back to his feet during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group F match at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 15, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Matthias Hangst | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pogba said he told the referee what happened but was glad there was no "yellow or red card for such an incident". 
  • In the build-up to the match, Champions League winner Ruediger had said the Germans would need to "be a little dirty" against the French.

Munich

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Gor Mahia eye summit as FKF-PL title race intensifies

  2. South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga gets four-year ban

  3. Are sports stars 'reclaiming their voice' at Euro 2020?

  4. Kiyeng, Chepkoech book Tokyo Olympics steeplechase tickets

  5. The 'Beast' is back! Kamworor seals Olympics slot at Kasarani

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.