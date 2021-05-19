Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Pogba, Diallo display Palestine flag after Man United draw

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (left) and Manchester United's Ivorian midfielder Amad Diallo walk around the pitch while holding the Palestine flag at the end of their English Premier League match against Fulham at Old Trafford on May 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Laurence Griffiths | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United midfielder Pogba appeared to be given the flag by a fan as the players made their way around the pitch during the traditional lap of honour after their last home game of the Premier League season.
  • French World Cup winner Pogba and Ivorian winger Diallo, both Muslim, displayed the flag in support of Palestine, with around 10,000 fans watching on after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Manchester, United Kingdom

