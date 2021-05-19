Pogba, Diallo display Palestine flag after Man United draw

Manchester, United Kingdom

Paul Pogba and Manchester United team-mate Amad Diallo held up a Palestine flag on the Old Trafford pitch after Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Fulham.

United midfielder Pogba appeared to be given the flag by a fan as the players made their way around the pitch during the traditional lap of honour after their last home game of the Premier League season.

French World Cup winner Pogba and Ivorian winger Diallo, both Muslim, displayed the flag in support of Palestine, with around 10,000 fans watching on after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Israel's intense bombing campaign on Gaza has killed 213 Palestinians, including 61 children, and wounded more than 1,400 people in Gaza in over a week of fighting against Islamist group Hamas, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

The death toll on the Israeli side rose to 12 when a volley of rockets fired by Hamas killed two Thai nationals working in southern Israel.

Thousands of protesters marched in support of Palestinians on Saturday in major European cities including London, Berlin, Madrid and Paris, as the worst violence in years raged between Israel and militants in Gaza.

Leicester players Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana showed support for the Palestinians after Saturday's 1-0 win against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

English midfielder Choudhury and French defender Fofana were seen holding a Palestinian flag on the pitch at Wembley.

A social media post from Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny showing his support for the Palestinian people has been hit by a backlash from Jewish fans.

The Egyptian posted on his Twitter account: "My heart and my soul and my support for you Palestine."