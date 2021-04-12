Pochettino pleads for time at PSG but he might not need it

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the Ligue 1 match against Saint-Etienne on January 6, 2021 at Geoffroy Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne.


Photo credit: Philippe Desmazes | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Argentine was hired as the man to win the Champions League for the Qatar-owned club after predecessor Thomas Tuchel took them to last season's final only to lose to Bayern Munich
  • Their form in Ligue 1 has sometimes been poor given PSG's resources, which go beyond the simple fact of possessing the two most expensive players in the world in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe
  • PSG have been devastating away from home, where they can best harvest the searing pace of Mbappe on the break


Paris

