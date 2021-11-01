Players wary as probe team sifts FKF books

Barry Otieno

A member of the  government’s Football Kenya Federation inspection team with the football boy’s Chief Executive Barry Otieno at Kandanda House, Kasarani on October 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Lokeder Natiom David Kwalimwa  &  Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo recently told Parliament that the audit will be conducted by a multi-agency team including the Sports Registrar, the Auditor General, and the DCI with the blessings of world football governing body Fifa.
  • But there have been concerns from other quarters on whether the sport's world governing body would impose sanctions on Kenya.

Two national women’s team Harambee Starlets players Monday spoke out as stakeholders gave their views on the state of football in the country.

