Players wary as probe team sifts FKF books

Two national women’s team Harambee Starlets players Monday spoke out as stakeholders gave their views on the state of football in the country.

Attacker Mwanahalima “Dogo” Adam and midfielder Corazon Aquino made their remarks amid an audit of Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) books ordered by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

At the same time, Nation Sport has established that the FKF inspection team spent the better part of Monday at Kandanda House headquarters with chief executive officer Barry Otieno saying that the inspectors have been given access to all to all cash books and reconciliation statements.

“We are cooperating with the inspectors fully just like we’ve done in the past with other officials from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Auditor-General’s office, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission,” he said.

Starlets players, attacker Mwanahalima “Dogo” Adam and midfielder Corazon Aquino, have implored the government and FKF to resolve the issues because if the situation escalates Starlets are at risk of missing out on the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco.

"We've made the best start in our qualification matches, and the team needs all the support to play in the final in Morocco," said Adam, who recently joined Turkish club Hakkarigucu Spor.

Kenya Women Premier League champions Vihiga Queens' chief executive officer Micheal Senelwa also told Nation Sport that he hoped the audit will not interfere with the team's participation in the CAF Women’s Champions League later this month.

But Kenya Football Fans Federation chief executive officer Shem Okottah and former FKF Mombasa National Executive Committee (NEC) member Twaha Mbarak have asked the CS not to spare those found culpable depending on what the audit might unearth.

At the same time, Okottah also urged CS Amina to engage the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in a bid to avert a looming ban on Nyayo National Stadium and the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to host international matches.

"The audit has been ordered in all sports federations, not just FKF, and we support it. This is the right step that will enable our players to be motivated to deliver," said Okottah.

“We hope the inspection team will complete its work within the timelines stipulated so that those found culpable for the plunder at Kandanda House are brought to justice as the first step to rescue our football,” Mbarak said.

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo recently told Parliament that the audit will be conducted by a multi-agency team including the Sports Registrar, the Auditor General, and the DCI with the blessings of world football governing body Fifa.