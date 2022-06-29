Players union holds congress to educate members

Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) chairman James Situma has asked the members to be more pro-active in order to help the union serve them better.

The former Kenyan international, who was speaking during the Kefwa Congress in Kisumu on Wednesday, said the union is open to all members.

"We value our members' feedback, be it negative or positive, because it enables us to serve them better,” said Situma, a two-time Kenyan Premier League champion.

The players congress was held in Kisumu with 43 Kefwa members in attendance.

Kefwa secretary general Jerry Santo said the union will continue advocate for players rights and welfare.

The Players Development Programme (PDM) in conjunction with KEFWA came up with a programme that caters for its members welfare by empowering the representatives to act as peer educators.

James Omondi, one of the founding members, applauded the union for the progress they have made.